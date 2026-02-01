Protester Erfan Soltani Gets Bail, Days After Iran Denied Death Row Claim

Iranian protester Erfan Soltani has been released on bail, his lawyer told AFP, after the United States warned he was due to be executed though Tehran denied he had been sentenced to death.

The 26-year-old "was released yesterday (Saturday) and received all of his belongings including his cellphone", said lawyer Amir Mousakhani, adding that a bail of "two billion tomans" (around $12,600) was paid for his release.

Soltani was arrested on January 10 during recent nationwide protests in Iran.

He was held in a detention facility in Karaj outside Tehran, on charges of propaganda against Iran's Islamic system and acting against national security, the judiciary had said in January.

The US State Department had said on its Persian-language X account that he had been sentenced to death.

Iran's judiciary later denied that, saying his case was still under investigation and that the charges against him did not carry the death penalty.

Iranian officials said the protests had begun on December 28 as peaceful demonstrations before turning into "riots" involving killings and vandalism.

Iran has blamed the United States and Israel for the unrest, accusing the two countries of fuelling what it described as a "terrorist operation", particularly when demonstrations peaked on January 8 and 9.

Tehran has acknowledged more than 3,000 deaths during the protests, but insists that most were members of the security forces and innocent bystanders, attributing the violence to "terrorist acts".

However, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it has confirmed 6,713 deaths, mostly protesters.

The demonstrations have since subsided.

