Princess Diana's "Why Did God Invent Sex" Letter To Actor Terence Stamp Among Items To Go On Sale

Private letters and postcards written by the late Princess Diana will be auctioned at Bonhams in London from June 15 to June 25. The correspondence, dated between July and December 1991, is part of actor Terence Stamp's estate collection, which includes movie scripts, photographs, costumes, personal letters, and other belongings.

Among the items are several letters and cards from Princess Diana, including Christmas cards featuring Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as birthday cards sent to Stamp. Auctioneers expect each letter to sell for between 500 and 2,000 pounds (about Rs 64,000 to Rs 2,55,000).

In one letter from September 1991, Diana thanked Stamp, who died last year, after a lunch meeting and described the champagne as "excellent", adding that there "aren't many bottles like that around".

In another postcard, she wrote, "Why did God invent sex?" on the front of the letter while the message inside continued, "So that married people do something together at least twice a year!"

She also invited Stamp for lunch in December 1991, saying she had not met a Cancerian for a long time and did not want to face Christmas without meeting him. "All The Breast from London," was written on the front side of the letter.

In a letter dated October 17, 1991, she thanked Stamp for his kindness and support, saying, "You are so kind to me and I'm touched to the core by your understanding of my job/role and what comes with it." Diana also wrote that very few people took the time to understand her complicated situation.

She also made a reference to Prozac (a medication used to treat depression and other mental health conditions), saying, "Three cheers for Prozac, not the American variety I hasten to add."

In his 2017 memoir, actor Terence Stamp said he first met Diana, Princess of Wales through art dealer Oliver Hoare and said their relationship was platonic. "She just wanted somebody to talk to that was a guy who would give her objective opinions. And because of that, we just kind of opened up to each other," he wrote in his memoir.

The auction also includes other items owned by Stamp. Among them are his personal scripts from the movies Superman and Superman II, which are expected to sell for between £3,000 and £5,000 (approx. Rs 3,84,000 to Rs 6,40,000).

This is not the first time late Princess Diana's personal letters have been sold. In 2024, letters she wrote to her former housekeeper, Violet Collison, were also auctioned.

Another set of 32 letters written by Princess Diana to her close friends, Susie and Tarek Kassem, was sold at auction for £145,550 (around Rs 1.87 crore) in 2023. The letters were written between 1995 and 1997, around the time her divorce from the then-Prince Charles was finalized, according to BBC.