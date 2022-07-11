Prince George Steals The Show At His Wimbledon Debut

In one of the pictures, Prince George is seen scrunching up his face and squinting.

Apart from Novak Djokovic, there was another person who stole the show at the Wimbledon 2022 final. It wasKate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son Prince George.

Several pictures have surfaced online in which Prince George is seen marking a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon finals on Sunday, weeks after his little brother, Prince Louis, went viral for his wacky expressions at the Queen's Jubilee.

The 9-year-old attended the sporting event with his mother and father, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

There's also one video that shows him holding Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic's trophy.

"Don't drop it (trophy)," Prince William is seen telling his son in the clip.

Novak Djokovic went past Roger Federer's tally of 20 grand slam titles, clinching his 21st grand slam title after defeating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon men's singles final.

He reached his fourth consecutive title after defeating his Aussie counterpart by a margin of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3). His seventh Wimbledon title win draws him level with US legend Pete Sampras' tally of single trophies wins at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The 35-year-old Serbian is now just one title shy to equal Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon title wins and one grand slam title away from equaling Rafael Nadal's record of 22 major title wins.

