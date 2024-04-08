Prince Andrew Nearly Runs Over A Dog With His Range Rover As Owner Rushes To Save Pet

A witness said there were a lot of people in the park due to a break from the rain.

Prince Andrew nearly ran over a dog on Saturday as he was driving down the Long Walk on the crown estate in Windsor. According to Metro, the Duke of York was driving when passers-by alerted him to a small dog that dashed in front of his Range Rover. The pup was so close, that Prince Andrew couldn't see it, however, his bodyguard pointed out the people's reactions and told him to stop. Thankfully, the Range Rover came to a halt without hitting the pooch. Meanwhile, the owner of the dog looked embarrassed as he went to retrieve his pet while the Prince was captured laughing. He also cheerfully waved when the dog was retrieved safely.

A source said Andrew ''took the kerfuffle in good humour, and laughed as the dog's mortified owner sprinted to retrieve it.''

According to reports, a witness said there were a lot of people in the park due to a break from the rain.

A witness said: "The Long Walk was crowded with people enjoying the warm weather. Andrew's bodyguard saw the people frantically waving in the nick of time. Everyone was laughing when they saw who was driving the Range Rover."

The near-miss incident comes on the heels of the release of his new Netflix film 'Scoop'. The royal drama chronicles the nail-biting behind-the-scenes events leading up to Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight interview in 2019. Based on the book Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews, the drama goes into detail about how Emily Maitlis managed to land the interview with the prince.

After the interview, wherein he defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein, triggered outrage, Prince Andrew withdrew from frontline royal duties in late 2019. During the interview, he also spoke about allegations made by a woman, that she was forced into a sexual encounter with the Duke.

His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, stripped him of his honorary military titles and patronages soon afterwards, effectively shutting him out of royal life.

Earlier this year, thousands of pages of court documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal were unsealed, which linked several high-profile people to the disgraced financier. Some of the notable inclusions in the documents, which include almost 1,000 pages of depositions and statements, were former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, physicist Stephen Hawking, and pop star Michael Jackson.