Epstein Files: Full List Of High-Profile People Named In Unsealed Docs

Some individuals have objected to the disclosure of their identities in the case.
Former US presidents Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, former US first lady Hillary Clinton, renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio are among over 100 high-profile people named in the court documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier and notorious sex-offender.
The list of around 150 people also include names of Epstein's associates in a lawsuit brought against his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015 and the fist list was published on Wednesday under the order of a New York judge.
The second list of court documents linked to Epstein was released on Thursday evening that included names of people already made public, while the third list was released on Friday.
Here is the full list of people named in Epstein's files:
- Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison in sex-trafficking
- Prince Andrew, second son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain
- Bill Clinton, former US president
- Donald Trump, former US president
- Hillary Clinton, former first lady to Bill Clinton
- David Copperfield, American stage magician
- John Connelly, New York police detective turned investigative journalist who investigated Epstein
- Alan Dershowitz, prolific lawyer
- Leonardo DiCaprio, actor famous for his roles in Titanic
- Al Gore, former US vice president
- Stephen Hawking, renowned theoretical physicist
- Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister
- Michael Jackson, famed musician known as the "King of Pop"
- Marvin Minksy, artificial intelligence pioneer
- Kevin Spacey, American actor
- George Lucas, American film director
- Jean Luc Brunel, French model agency boss
- Cate Blanchett, Australian actor
- Naomi Campbell, British model
- Sharon Churcher, British journalist
- Bruce Willis, retired American actor
- Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico
- Cameron Diaz, American actress
- Glenn Dubin, American investor
- Eva Andersson-Dubin, former Miss Sweden and wife of Glenn Dubin
- Noam Chomsky, linguist and political philosopher
- Tom Pritzker, American tycoon and philanthropist
- Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor
- Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, former wife of Prince Andrew
- Robert F Kennedy Jr, American politician and conspiracy theorist
- James Michael Austrich
- Juan and Maria Alessi, husband and wife working at Epstein's home in Florida
- Janusz Banasiak, served as Epstein's Palm Beach house manager
- Bella Klein or Klen, former accountant in Epstein's New York office
- Leslie or Lesley Groff, Epstein's former secretary
- Victoria Bean
- Rebecca Boylan
- Dana Burns
- Ron Eppinger, sex trafficker
- Daniel Estes
- Annie Farmer, accused Epstein of sexual assault
- Maria Farmer, Annie Farmer's sister
- Anouska De Georgiou, a model who accused Epstein of rape
- Louis Freeh, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
- Alexandra Fekkai, son of celebrity hairstylist
- Jo Jo Fontanella, Epstein's butler
- Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts
- Lynn Miller, mother of Virginia Giuffre
- Crystal Figueroa
- Anthony Figueroa, Virginia Robert's former boyfriend
- Eric Gany
- Meg Garvin
- Sheridan Gibson-Butte,
- Ross Gow, Maxwell's press agent
- Fred Graff
- Robert Giuffre
- Philip Guderyon
- Alexandra Hall
- Joanna Harrison
- Shannon Harrison
- Victoria Hazel
- Brittany Henderson
- Brett Jaffe
- Forest Jones
- Sarah Kellen,
- Adriana Ross, Epstein's former assistant
- Carol Kess
- Dr Steven Olson
- Stephen Kaufmann
- Wendy Leigh, author
- Peter Listerman
- Tom Lyons
- Nadia Marcinkova
- Bob Meister
- Jamie Melanson
- Donald Morrell
- David Mullen
- David Norr
- Joe Pagano
- May Paluga
- Stanley Pottinger
- Detective Joe Recarey
- Chief Michael Reiter
- Rinaldo and Debra Rizzo, husband and wife who worked for Epstein's alleged friend Glenn Dubin
- Sky Roberts
- Kimblerley Roberts
- Lynn Roberts
- Haley Robson
- Dave Rodgers, private jet pilot for Epstein
- Alfredo Rodriquez, butler at Epstein's Florida home
- Scott Rothinson
- Forest Sawyer
- Dough Schoetlle,investigator
- Johanna Sjoberg
- Cecilia Stein
- Marianne Strong
- Mark Tafoya
- Emmy Taylor, Maxwell's ex-personal assistant
- Brent Tindall
- Kevin Thompson
- Ed Tuttle
- Les Wexner, former business partner of Epstein
- Abigail Wexner, wife of Lex Wexner
- Cresenda Valdes
- Emma Vaghan
- Anthony Valladares
- Christina Venero, licensed massage therapist
- Maritza Vazquez
- Vicky Ward, investigative journalist
- Jarred Weisfield
- Sharon White
- Courtney Wild
- Daniel Wilson
- Mark Zeff, New York decorator
- Alfredo Rodriguez, Epstein's former household manager
- Dr Chris Donahue, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Wah Wah, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Judith Lightfoot, psychologist who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Karen Kutikoff, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Carol Hayek, psychiatrist who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Darshanee Majaliyana, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Mona Devansean, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Scott Robert Geiger, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Michele Streeter, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Donna Oliver, physician assistant who treated Virginia Giuffre
Jeffrey Epstein, who socialized with Wall Street titans, royalty and celebrities before pleading guilty soliciting to prostitution in 2008, died by suicide in August 2019 in a US jail while awaiting trial for sex crimes.