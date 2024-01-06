Epstein Files: Full List Of High-Profile People Named In Unsealed Docs

Some individuals have objected to the disclosure of their identities in the case.

Former US presidents Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, former US first lady Hillary Clinton, renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio are among over 100 high-profile people named in the court documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier and notorious sex-offender.

The list of around 150 people also include names of Epstein's associates in a lawsuit brought against his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015 and the fist list was published on Wednesday under the order of a New York judge.

The second list of court documents linked to Epstein was released on Thursday evening that included names of people already made public, while the third list was released on Friday.

Here is the full list of people named in Epstein's files:

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison in sex-trafficking

Prince Andrew, second son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain

Bill Clinton, former US president

Donald Trump, former US president

Hillary Clinton, former first lady to Bill Clinton

David Copperfield, American stage magician

John Connelly, New York police detective turned investigative journalist who investigated Epstein

Alan Dershowitz, prolific lawyer

Leonardo DiCaprio, actor famous for his roles in Titanic

Al Gore, former US vice president

Stephen Hawking, renowned theoretical physicist

Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister

Michael Jackson, famed musician known as the "King of Pop"

Marvin Minksy, artificial intelligence pioneer

Kevin Spacey, American actor

George Lucas, American film director

Jean Luc Brunel, French model agency boss

Cate Blanchett, Australian actor

Naomi Campbell, British model

Sharon Churcher, British journalist

Bruce Willis, retired American actor

Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico

Cameron Diaz, American actress

Glenn Dubin, American investor

Eva Andersson-Dubin, former Miss Sweden and wife of Glenn Dubin

Noam Chomsky, linguist and political philosopher

Tom Pritzker, American tycoon and philanthropist

Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, former wife of Prince Andrew

Robert F Kennedy Jr, American politician and conspiracy theorist

James Michael Austrich

Juan and Maria Alessi, husband and wife working at Epstein's home in Florida

Janusz Banasiak, served as Epstein's Palm Beach house manager

Bella Klein or Klen, former accountant in Epstein's New York office

Leslie or Lesley Groff, Epstein's former secretary

Victoria Bean

Rebecca Boylan

Dana Burns

Ron Eppinger, sex trafficker

Daniel Estes

Annie Farmer, accused Epstein of sexual assault

Maria Farmer, Annie Farmer's sister

Anouska De Georgiou, a model who accused Epstein of rape

Louis Freeh, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Alexandra Fekkai, son of celebrity hairstylist

Jo Jo Fontanella, Epstein's butler

Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts

Lynn Miller, mother of Virginia Giuffre

Crystal Figueroa

Anthony Figueroa, Virginia Robert's former boyfriend

Eric Gany

Meg Garvin

Sheridan Gibson-Butte,

Ross Gow, Maxwell's press agent

Fred Graff

Robert Giuffre

Philip Guderyon

Alexandra Hall

Joanna Harrison

Shannon Harrison

Victoria Hazel

Brittany Henderson

Brett Jaffe

Forest Jones

Sarah Kellen,

Adriana Ross, Epstein's former assistant

Carol Kess

Dr Steven Olson

Stephen Kaufmann

Wendy Leigh, author

Peter Listerman

Tom Lyons

Nadia Marcinkova

Bob Meister

Jamie Melanson

Donald Morrell

David Mullen

David Norr

Joe Pagano

May Paluga

Stanley Pottinger

Detective Joe Recarey

Chief Michael Reiter

Rinaldo and Debra Rizzo, husband and wife who worked for Epstein's alleged friend Glenn Dubin

Sky Roberts

Kimblerley Roberts

Lynn Roberts

Haley Robson

Dave Rodgers, private jet pilot for Epstein

Alfredo Rodriquez, butler at Epstein's Florida home

Scott Rothinson

Forest Sawyer

Dough Schoetlle,investigator

Johanna Sjoberg

Cecilia Stein

Marianne Strong

Mark Tafoya

Emmy Taylor, Maxwell's ex-personal assistant

Brent Tindall

Kevin Thompson

Ed Tuttle

Les Wexner, former business partner of Epstein

Abigail Wexner, wife of Lex Wexner

Cresenda Valdes

Emma Vaghan

Anthony Valladares

Christina Venero, licensed massage therapist

Maritza Vazquez

Vicky Ward, investigative journalist

Jarred Weisfield

Sharon White

Courtney Wild

Daniel Wilson

Mark Zeff, New York decorator

Alfredo Rodriguez, Epstein's former household manager

Dr Chris Donahue, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Wah Wah, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Judith Lightfoot, psychologist who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Karen Kutikoff, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Carol Hayek, psychiatrist who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Darshanee Majaliyana, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Mona Devansean, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Scott Robert Geiger, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Michele Streeter, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Donna Oliver, physician assistant who treated Virginia Giuffre

Jeffrey Epstein, who socialized with Wall Street titans, royalty and celebrities before pleading guilty soliciting to prostitution in 2008, died by suicide in August 2019 in a US jail while awaiting trial for sex crimes.

