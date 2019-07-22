'Such A Gentleman': Trump Shows Up At Wedding Reception, Surprises Couple

Donald Trump surprises newly-wed couple, attends their wedding reception (File Image)

US President Donald Trump surprised a newly-wed couple by attending their wedding reception at golf club in Bedminster in New Jersey this weekend. All the guests chanted "USA! USA!" in the celebration.

"It was a complete and utter surprise," the groom, PJ Mongelli told CNN. He added that while the couple had sent multiple invitations to President Trump, they did not know if the leader would show up.

While the President had turned up to meet the bride at first, Mr Mongelli requested Mr Trump to greet the guests at the reception, prompting the chants.

The President could be seen wearing a dark suit without a tie at the reception. He stood near the doorway and waved at the crowd before moving towards the newly-weds.

The couple then stood on either side of President Trump and chanted "USA! USA!" along with the guests.

"He was such a gentleman. He was aces," the groom added.

Mr Mongelli further told CNN that the couple supports Trump, just like most of the attendees at the reception.

The US President stayed at Bedminster's Trump National Golf Club for the weekend and returned to the White House on Sunday.

This is not the first time that Trump has unexpectedly attended a wedding reception.

Around two years ago, the US President, along with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, stopped by at a reception at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

"I said to the Prime Minister of Japan, I said, 'c'mon Shinzo, let's go over and say hello'," Trump said while addressing the wedding-goers at that reception.

