President Murmu Meets Mauritian Counterpart, Gifts Him RuPay Card

President Murmu is on a three-day state visit to Mauritius

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday met her Mauritian counterpart Prithvirajsing Roopun and held comprehensive discussions on ways to advance the long-standing and multi-faceted bilateral ties between India and Mauritius.

President Murmu gifted a RuPay card, which was recently launched in Mauritius, to President Roopun.

Ms Murmu arrived earlier in the day on a three-day state visit during which she would be the chief guest at the country's National Day celebrations on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the official handle of the President of India said that President Murmu had a warm and cordial meeting with President Roopun at the Presidential State House.

"The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the unique and multi-faceted bilateral relationship, including through capacity building, science & technology, and collaboration in various developmental projects," it said, sharing a few photographs of the meeting.

President Murmu also appreciated the Ayurvedic Garden which was set up on the grounds of the State House last year, it said.

In a series of posts on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Ms Murmu was warmly received by Roopun at the State House ahead of their bilateral talks.

"The two leaders held discussions on avenues to advance the long-standing and close relations between India and Mauritius, built on the solid foundation of kinship, culture and strong people-to-people linkages," it said sharing a few photographs of the meeting.

Roopun, 64, was born in an Arya Samaj family.

Murmu also visited the Ayurvedic Garden which was set up at the Presidential State House last year in collaboration with the AYUSH ministry.

"Traditional medicine is an important area of partnership between the two countries," the MEA underlined, sharing some photographs of President Murmu visit to the Ayurvedic Garden.

The President also paid respects to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and Sir Anerood Jugnauth at the Pamplemousses Botanical Garden.

Sharing photographs on X, the MEA posted, "A solemn homage to the architects of India-Mauritius enduring ties!" "A moment of reverence & remembrance for the two towering figures in Mauritius's history, who strived to deepen the long-standing India-Mauritius friendship," it added.

President Murmu was received by Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on her arrival here at the airport with full state honours "in a special gesture reflecting the exceptionally close ties" between India and Mauritius, the MEA earlier said.

During the National Day celebrations, a contingent of the Indian Navy will also participate in the event along with two ships -- INS Tir and CGS Sarathi.

Apart from holding bilateral meetings with President Roopun and Prime Minister Jugnauth, Murmu will also meet the Speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly, the Chief Justice of the Mauritian Supreme Court and important Mauritian leaders during the three-day visit, the MEA said.

Murmu and Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects, showcasing the growing expanse and multi-faceted nature of New Delhi's vibrant development partnership with Mauritius that constitutes a "key pillar" of the bilateral relationship, it said.

The MEA said the president will also witness the exchange of important bilateral agreements that seek to further strengthen the robust bilateral institutional collaboration and capacity-building cooperation between the two countries.

"As the sixth Indian president to grace the Mauritian National Day as the chief guest since 2000, President Murmu's state visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Mauritius," the MEA said.

"It reaffirms the continued commitment of both the countries to further strengthening the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepening our close people-to-people ties," it said.

