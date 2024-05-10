X Users Can Now Post Full-Length Movies And Earn Money

Elon Musk also informed his followers that AI Audiences' feature is coming soon.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on Friday, said that subscribed users can post movies, TV series or podcasts on the platform and earn money via monetisation.

Replying to his sister Tosca Musk who co-founded the streaming service Passionflix, the tech billionaire said that users can now post their full-length movies on X.

“Post your movies, TV series or podcasts on this platform and monetise by turning on subscriptions,” said Elon.

Tosca posted: “Love that people are watching my movies here on X.”

A user even suggested that X should let them post films and charge a one-time fee.

“This way people can buy the movie without having to buy a subscription. X becomes a genuine movie platform,” the user commented.

“X would need a seriously revamped video-playing mechanism though. Would love to see that happen,” another posted.

Meanwhile, Elon also informed his followers that ‘AI Audiences' feature is coming soon.

“Briefly describe the target audience for your ads and our AI systems will generate a pool of the most relevant X users to target in seconds,” he elaborated.

