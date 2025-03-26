Porsche Owner In China Speeds Away Without Paying Rs 6,000 Petrol Bill, Internet Slams Him

A shocking incident in China has sparked outrage on social media, after a Porsche driver sped away from a petrol station without paying a 500 yuan (Rs 5,906) bill. The incident occurred on March 12 at a petrol station on a highway between Hubei and Shaanxi provinces, South China Morning Post reported. Surveillance footage showed the driver, behind the wheel of a black Porsche valued at US$75,000, filling up his tank before making a quick escape. Notably, the luxury vehicle was also driving without a license plate, which is illegal in China.

A staff member at the petrol station exposed the incident online, leaving many on social media to condemn the driver's reckless and dishonest behavior.

According to Chinese regulations, new cars are permitted on the road once the driver obtains a temporary number plate, which consists of two paper documents that must be displayed on the front and rear windshields.

In this incident, a female staff member, surnamed Song, inadvertently removed the barrier post in front of the Porsche, assuming the driver would pay as usual. As she attended to the next vehicle, she was astonished to see the man hastily get into his car and speed away without settling the 502.29 yuan (US$70) bill.

As a result, Song was left with no choice but to cover the unpaid bill herself, as she was required to settle all accounts before the end of her shift. Song said she earned 2,800 yuan (US$390) last month, and had two daughters of school age to support. Fortunately, Song's employer reimbursed her for the loss on March 14.

Song later took to social media to share the incident and express her frustration, posting the surveillance footage online in hopes of tracking down the culprit. Her efforts paid off, as the police successfully located the man in Shaanxi province, northwestern China, just four days after the incident.

The unidentified man apologised to the police and transferred the unpaid amount to the petrol station online. However, the authorities were not satisfied with this gesture alone and required him to report to the police station for further investigation.

The man's actions are being probed under China's Public Security Administration Punishments Law, which stipulates that failure to pay outstanding bills can result in penalties of up to 1,000 yuan (US$140) and detention for a period of up to 15 days. The investigation is currently ongoing.

One user wrote, "What was he thinking? He cannot possibly be able to escape, with all the high-resolution surveillance cameras and the police facial recognition technology."

Another commented, "The police should not only punish him for not paying but also for driving without a licence."