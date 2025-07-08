Old Vehicles Fuel Ban In Delhi, Nearby Cities Deferred to Nov 1 Due To Tech Issues

The fuel ban on end-of-life (EoL) vehicles in Delhi and some parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) will not come into effect until November 1, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The delay is due to technical issues with the automated number plate recognition (ANPR) system, which is essential for identifying non-compliant cars at fuel stations.

The updated schedule gives owners of older cars - specifically petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years - a grace period until October 31.

With a complete rollout throughout the NCR planned for April 2026, the enforcement will initially start in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), and Sonipat.

Sources said that during the CAQM meeting, the Delhi government's environment department secretary expressed concern that ANPR cameras at Delhi's gas stations are currently having operational problems and are not correctly identifying EoL vehicles.

The secretary also pointed out that the very goal of lowering pollution could be undermined if the ban is partially implemented. This is because owners of restricted vehicles in Delhi may go to nearby NCR districts to refuel.

According to reports, CAQM decided to extend the enforcement period and guarantee a consistent implementation strategy in large part because of these arguments.

It is anticipated that CAQM will amend 'Direction 89' to include the updated schedule and enforcement information. In order to prevent arbitrary enforcement and guarantee compliance through automation, officials said it is imperative to overcome technological obstacles.

As part of a larger strategy to reduce emissions from aging and polluting vehicles, the ban will, once it is in effect, stop fuel stations from refueling EoL vehicles in the designated areas.

Last month, the CAQM also announced a ban on the entry of specific commercial goods vehicles into Delhi from November 1, in addition to the EoL fuel restriction.

Unless they are registered in Delhi, all light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles that do not run on BS-VI diesel, CNG, LNG, or electricity will not be allowed entry. The goal of this action is to lower emissions from heavy-duty freight traffic, which is known to be a factor in the declining quality of the air.

These actions are a component of the CAQM's all-encompassing endeavor to apply pollution control strategies uniformly throughout the NCR. The goal of the phased rollout is to allow authorities time to improve public awareness, fix technical bottlenecks, and fortify infrastructure.