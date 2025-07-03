Delhi Fuel Ban Revoked: Not Feasible To Restrict Use Of End Of Life Vehicles

The National Capital announced a ban on the use of End of Life vehicles - diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. The rule was welcomed with fury by the vehicle owners.

However, the Delhi government has now written to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), saying the fuel ban on overage vehicles is not feasible due to technological challenges and complex systems. Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said that there was discontent among people due to this move and the government stood with them.

The government has suggested that the ban should be implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR), he added, and slammed the previous AAP regime for fixing "strong norms" for overage vehicles.

The aggression against the rule was strong, with netizens showcasing how their nearly-new cars were now selling at dirt-cheap prices because of this rule. This rule affected over 62 lakh vehicles, including cars, trucks, two-wheelers, and vintage vehicles. The data coming from the CAQM claimed that over 50 per cent of local pollution.

On the social media platform X, affected Delhiites have narrated their stories, how the new rule was affecting their life. In fact, they even claimed that during their pandemic, the cars were parked, so they hardly used them, and buying a new one comes with a big load of taxes. Another reason for the agitation was the 15-year tax collected for diesel vehicles, during their purchase, but their life later being limited to just 10 years.