"Fuel Ban On End-Of-Life Vehicles Not Feasible" Delhi Minister To Pollution Body

Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has written to Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) seeking a rollback of the End-of-Life (EOL) vehicle impounding order, citing technological and logistical hurdles.

"Because of several critical operational and infrastructural challenges, it will not be feasible to implement this order at this juncture. In fact, immediate implementation may be premature and potentially counterproductive," Sirsa stated in the letter

Minister Flags Serious Operational Challenges

In a detailed three-page letter addressed to the CAQM chief, Mr Sirsa stressed on the premature timing of rollout of the measure, raising on-ground technological and logistical gaps.

1. Technological Gaps In ANPR Systems

Mr Sirsa's letter highlighted multiple shortcomings in the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system, that underpins the enforcement mechanism:

Technical Glitches: Widespread issues, including malfunctioning sensors, faulty speakers, poor camera placement and software lags were reported across fuel stations.

Incomplete Integration: The ANPR system is not yet integrated with the databases of neighbouring NCR states, creating loopholes in enforcement.

HSRP Challenges: Vehicles without updated High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are not reliably detected by the system, leading to misidentification or oversight.

"These issues require adequate trial-and-error corrections and field-level calibration before city-wide rollout," the minister noted.

2. Call for Holistic And Regional Implementation

The letter also cautioned that enforcing the ban exclusively in Delhi would only displace the problem, rather than solve it.

Cross-Border Loopholes: Vehicle owners might simply procure fuel from adjacent districts, like Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, undermining the intent of the ban.

Illegal Fuel Market: Isolated enforcement in Delhi could unintentionally lead to the emergence of an illicit fuel supply network across district borders.

Lack of Readiness In NCR: Neighbouring districts have reportedly not begun installing ANPR cameras at fuel stations, raising questions about the feasibility of a coordinated regional strategy.

Delhi Government's Alternative Anti-Pollution Measures:

The Delhi Government informed CAQM of a series of alternative initiatives currently underway to reduce vehicular pollution. These include:

Massive Green Cover Drive: Over 70 lakh trees and shrubs are set to be planted this year.

Technological Innovations: The government is exploring advanced interventions, like cloud seeding for air quality improvement.

PUC Regime Overhaul: Strengthening the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification system for better compliance.

Mandatory Anti-Smog Guns: High-rise commercial buildings will be required to install anti-smog guns to tackle construction-related dust pollution.

CM Rekha Gupta Echoes Citizens' Concerns, Urges Review

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took to social media platform X to express solidarity with citizens facing inconvenience over the now-scrapped order. "In view of the difficulties being faced by the citizens of Delhi, our Government has written to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) requesting that the decision of not providing fuel to End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles be reconsidered," she posted.