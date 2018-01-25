Pop Legend Elton John Announces Final Tour The 70-year-old British entertainer, revealing his plans at a gala New York event, said he planned to "go out with a bang" with a global tour that will open in September and last through 2021.

"I will be creative, hopefully, until the day I die," he said (File) New York: Pop legend Elton John on Wednesday announced a final tour, saying he intends to stop traveling to spend more time with his family.



The 70-year-old British entertainer, revealing his plans at a gala New York event, said he planned to "go out with a bang" with a global tour that will open in September and last through 2021.



"It will be the last time that I'm touring and traveling the world, because my priorities have changed," John told several hundred journalists and guests after a mini-concert and virtual reality presentation about his career.



Saying he has had an "amazing life and amazing career," he added: "My priorities now are my children and my husband and my family."



John, who in the 1980s became one of the first openly gay major celebrities, has two children with his husband, Canadian filmmaker and former advertising executive David Furnish.



The "Rocket Man" said he had no health concerns and would stay active, hoping to record more albums and write further musicals.



"I will be creative, hopefully, until the day I die," he said.



John, who closes his latest extravagant Las Vegas residency in May, said he was also open to concerts after the tour but that they would likely only be in his native Britain.



