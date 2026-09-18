Poacher Hunting Animals In Kruger National Park Killed After Encounter With Elephant Herd

A poacher who illegally entered South Africa's Kruger National Park alongside an accomplice to hunt animals was found dead after encountering a herd of elephants. In a statement, South African National Parks (SANParks) detailed that the Kruger National Park rangers received information last Saturday (Sep 12) that two suspected poachers had entered the park through the Pafuri area, a day earlier.

The two men panicked after encountering the wild elephant herd and dispersed in different directions and became separated.

"Preliminary information suggests that the two suspects encountered a herd of elephants while inside the park and fled in different directions, subsequently losing contact with one another," read the statement.

One of the suspects later returned home and reported that his accomplice was missing, stating that he had heard him screaming during the incident.

Subsequently, the matter was reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS). Together with the assistance of the local community, one suspect was arrested.

"The individual subsequently admitted to participating in the unlawful entry into the park and accompanied SANParks Rangers from the Pafuri Ranger Post to the area where the incident reportedly occurred," the statement noted.

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Body Discovered

The Rangers followed the tracks for approximately six kilometres and managed to discover the body of the suspected poacher.

"Rangers followed tracks from the Luvuvhu River for approximately six kilometres into the park, where they discovered the body of the missing suspect. During the search, the remains of a buffalo, believed to have been illegally hunted, were also found."

The exact circumstances of the poacher's death have not been officially confirmed. SAPS said it was investigating the case using "forensic processes."

Kruger National Park is one of Africa's largest game reserves and home to the "Big Five" African animals: buffalo, elephants, rhinos, leopards and lions.