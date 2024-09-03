Sultan Of Brunei, Owner Of Over 7,000 Cars, Will Welcome PM Modi Today

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is the second-longest reigning monarch in the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Brunei today, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to the Southeast Asian nation. The two-day visit aims to strengthen India's ties with Brunei and commemorates 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

PM Modi is in Brunei at the invitation of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the second-longest reigning monarch in the world, following the UK's Queen Elizabeth II.

Hassanal Bolkiah is known for his impressive wealth and extravagant lifestyle and boasts the world's largest private car collection, valued at an estimated $5 billion.



With a net worth of $30 billion, largely derived from Brunei's oil and gas reserves, the Sultan has over 7,000 luxurious vehicles in his collection. Among these, he owns approximately 600 Rolls-Royce cars, a feat that has earned him an official Guinness World Record.



The collection also includes around 450 Ferraris and 380 Bentleys, according to The Sun. He also owns Porsches, Lamborghinis, Maybachs, Jaguars, BMWs, and McLarens, according to automotive sources, including CarBuzz and The South China Morning Post.



Among the most notable vehicles in Hassanal Bolkiah's collection are a Bentley Dominator SUV valued at approximately $80 million, a Porsche 911 with Horizon Blue paint and an X88 power package, and a 24-carat gold-plated Rolls-Royce Silver Spur II. One of his prized possessions is a custom-designed Rolls-Royce with an open roof and an umbrella, lavishly designed with gold.



The Sultan also acquired a custom gold-coated Rolls-Royce for his daughter Princess Majededah's wedding in 2007.



However, his car collection is just the tip of the iceberg. The Sultan resides in the Istana Nurul Iman Palace, which holds the Guinness World Record for being the largest residential palace in the world. It spans over two million square feet and is adorned with 22-carat gold. The palace has five swimming pools, 1,700 bedrooms, 257 baths and 110 garages. The Sultan also owns a private zoo, housing 30 Bengal tigers and various bird species. He owns a Boeing 747 aircraft as well.