In Pics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Visit To Brunei

PM Modi's visit to Brunei was the 1st-ever bilateral trip by an Indian PM to the southeast Asian nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Brunei on a state visit on Tuesday, marking the first-ever bilateral trip by an Indian prime minister to the southeast Asian nation. The visit coincided with the 40th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

Upon his arrival, the Indian PM received a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

PM Modi was received by Brunei Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah.

PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian community on his arrival. The leader also signed a drawing of him made by a child. PM Modi was invited by Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the ruler of Brunei, at his official residence, the Istana Nurul Iman Palace. It is the world's largest residential palace and is registered in Guinness World Records. PM Modi meets Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The Sultan is the second-longest reigning monarch in the world after the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brunei's Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Dato Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin and other dignitaries during his visit to Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, in Bandar Seri Begawan.

PM Modi shook hands with a child during his visit to Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Chancery building of the Indian High Commission by unveiling a commemorative plaque. The PM also lit a ceremonial lamp. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and other dignitaries were also present.

"Delighted to inaugurate the new Chancery of the High Commission of India, indicative of our stronger ties with Brunei Darussalam. This will also be serving our diaspora," the PM wrote on X.

PM Modi has now reached Singapore for an official two-day visit to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. His visit to the two nations is a part of New Delhi's 'Act East' policy.