PM Modi's Silver Train Model, Pashmina Shawl Gifts To Joe And Jill Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gifted an antique silver hand-engraved train model to US President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister, who is in the US for a three-day trip, met Mr Biden in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware, ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit.

The train model was customised by inscribing "DELHI-DELAWARE" on the sides of the main carriage and "INDIAN RAILWAYS" on the sides of the engine in English and Hindi based on the standard format used on passenger trains in India.

Crafted by artisans from Maharashtra, which is renowned for its rich heritage in silver craftsmanship, the model is made of 92.5% silver, officials said.

PM Modi also gifted a Kashmiri pashmina shawl to First Lady Jill Biden.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said he held an "extremely fruitful" meeting with Mr Biden during which the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on global and regional issues including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

PM Modi was welcomed by Mr Biden at his residence in Greenville, Delaware, where the two leaders hugged each other. The US President held PM Modi's hand as he led him into the house where the bilateral talks took place.

"I thank President Biden for hosting me at his residence in Greenville, Delaware. Our talks were extremely fruitful. We had the opportunity to discuss regional and global issues during the meeting," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting which lasted more than an hour.

Mr Biden also took to X and said the United States' partnership with India is "stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history".

"Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different," he wrote.

A joint statement issued after the bilateral meeting said the India-US partnership is "decisively delivering on an ambitious agenda that serves the global good", calling it the "defining partnership of the 21st century".