'Talks Were Extreme Fruitful': PM Modi Meets President Biden In US

PM Modi met Biden at his Delaware home on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his talks with US President Joe Biden ahead of the Quad summit were extremely fruitful. The two leaders discussed regional and global issues during their bilateral meeting held at the US President's Delaware home on Saturday.

"I thank President Biden for hosting me at his residence in Greenville, Delaware. Our talks were extremely fruitful. We had the opportunity to discuss regional and global issues during the meeting," said PM Modi in a statement posted online.

I thank President Biden for hosting me at his residence in Greenville, Delaware. Our talks were extremely fruitful. We had the opportunity to discuss regional and global issues during the meeting.

PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, received a warm welcome as he touched down in Philadelphia earlier in the day. President Biden received PM Modi at his house and led him inside holding his hand.

Posting photos of their meeting, the US President said he is struck by PM Modi's ability to find new areas of cooperation every time he meets him.

The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history.



Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different.

PM Modi's US visit is accompanied by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

The US team present in the meeting included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan, and Ambassador of the US to India Eric Garcetti.

PM Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who are in the US for the Quad Summit.