Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in the United States on Thursday (local time) for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump. PM Modi's visit to the White House, scheduled for February 12-13, marks the fourth week of Trump's second term in office.

The meeting between the two leaders comes amid heightened tensions surrounding Trump's trade tariffs on several countries, his controversial Gaza peace plan, and his ongoing mass deportation of illegal immigrants. These issues are likely to feature prominently in their discussions as both leaders seek to strengthen bilateral ties.

PM Modi will be the fourth global leader to meet Trump at the White House since his inauguration on January 20.

The US president has already hosted Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and Jordan's King Abdullah during the early weeks of his second presidency.

During his visit, PM Modi is also expected to meet with Elon Musk in Washington. Reports indicate that the two leaders may discuss Starlink's delayed plans to launch satellite broadband services in India.

Here are the Live Updates on PM Modi's US visit: