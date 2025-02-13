Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in the United States on Thursday (local time) for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump. PM Modi's visit to the White House, scheduled for February 12-13, marks the fourth week of Trump's second term in office.
The meeting between the two leaders comes amid heightened tensions surrounding Trump's trade tariffs on several countries, his controversial Gaza peace plan, and his ongoing mass deportation of illegal immigrants. These issues are likely to feature prominently in their discussions as both leaders seek to strengthen bilateral ties.
PM Modi will be the fourth global leader to meet Trump at the White House since his inauguration on January 20.
The US president has already hosted Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and Jordan's King Abdullah during the early weeks of his second presidency.
During his visit, PM Modi is also expected to meet with Elon Musk in Washington. Reports indicate that the two leaders may discuss Starlink's delayed plans to launch satellite broadband services in India.
Here are the Live Updates on PM Modi's US visit:
Watch: Members of Indian Diaspora Gather At Outside Of Blair House To Welcome PM Modi
#WATCH | Srinivas, a member of Indian diaspora, says, " ...Indian-American diaspora is here to welcome PM Modi. We are so excited..." https://t.co/J74dpQJVwN pic.twitter.com/U0hIPrv9wV— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025
Why PM Modi-Trump Meeting Is Important For India
This "official working visit" makes Modi the fourth foreign leader to be hosted by the White House since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, 2025.
Blair House Decked Up With Indian Flag As PM Modi Is Set To Arrive In Washington
#WATCH | Blair House decked up with Indian flag as PM Modi is set to arrive in Washington, DC— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025
PM Modi is visiting US on February 12-13 and will hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/gPL2mDxGwE
PM Modi Likely To Meet Elon Musk In US
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Elon Musk during his visit to the US and Starlink's entry in the South Asian Market could be discussed during the meeting, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the plans.
Musk is likely to hold a meeting with PM Modi and the Indian government expects these could include Starlink's plans to start satellite broadband services in India, Reuters reported citing two sources, who did not want to be named as the plans are private.
