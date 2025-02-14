F-35 Fighter Jets, Javelin Missiles: What PM Modi, Trump Discussed On Defence Ties

Prime Minister Narendra India and President Donald Trump on Thursday (US time zone) held a bilateral meeting and vowed to advance India-US defence ties. Addressing a joint press conference after their meeting - the first one since his inauguration on January 20 - Trump said he was ready to sell one of the top US military prizes -- F-35s - to India.

"Starting this year, we'll be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars," Trump said.

PM Modi said the US has an "important role" in India's defence preparedness.

An excellent meeting with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump at the White House. Our talks will add significant momentum to the India-USA friendship! pic.twitter.com/lS7o4768yi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2025

"As strategic and trusted partners, we are actively moving in the direction of joint development, joint production and transfer of technology. In the coming time, new technology and equipment will increase our capability," he said.

What PM Modi, Trump Discussed On Defence Ties

After a nearly four-hour meeting at the White House, PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump announced plans to sign a new ten-year Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership in the 21st Century.

The two leaders also launched a new initiative - the "US-India COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century".

According to the joint statement released by the two countries, they also spoke about the integration of US-origin defence items into India's inventory to date, including C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III, P-8I Poseidon aircraft; CH-47F Chinooks, MH-60R Seahawks, and AH-64E Apaches; Harpoon anti-ship missiles; M777 howitzers; and MQ-9Bs.

The US announced a review of its policy on releasing fifth-generation fighters and undersea systems to India.

PM Modi and Trump announced plans to pursue this year new procurements and co-production arrangements for "Javelin" Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and "Stryker" Infantry Combat Vehicles in India.

President Trump often talks about MAGA.



In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in American context translates into MIGA.



And together, the India-USA have a MEGA partnership for prosperity!@POTUS @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/i7WzVrxKtv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2025

The procurement of six more P-8I Maritime Patrol aircraft featured in their discussions.

India and the US will review their respective arms transfer regulations, including International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), to streamline defence trade, technology exchange and maintenance, spare supplies and in-country repair and overhaul of US-provided defence systems.

They also called for opening negotiations this year for a Reciprocal Defence Procurement (RDP) agreement to better align their procurement systems and enable the reciprocal supply of defence goods and services.

PM Modi and the US President also announced a new initiative - the Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA) - to scale industry partnerships and production in the Indo-Pacific.