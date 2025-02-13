How Trump's 'America First' Policy May Play Out In The India-US Relationship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US marks a significant milestone in the strengthening of ties between the two nations. This "official working visit" makes Mr Modi the fourth foreign leader to be hosted by the White House since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, 2025. Notably, this is the earliest visit by an Indian Prime Minister in the presidency of any US President in the near past.

Considering how the India-US relationship might pan out with Mr Trump being fickle, John Lipinski, director of elections at NBC News, said that Mr Trump focussed a lot on the ‘America First' campaign and similarly he is focussing on economic issues, particularly trade, and immigration issues for the same reason. He added that these issues are going to be very consequential for India.

He also said that although India is an ally, Mr Trump's behaviour has been seen as “out of portfolio” with allies too, considering how even a strong relationship with Canada could not save the latter from tariffs and even on the immigration front. He said that “Trump wants concessions, and he wants concessions from friends”.

Anirudh Suri of India Internet Fund said that since a lot of advisors of Mr Trump's second administration are not DC based, “Economic interest arising out of, let's say, Silicon Valley and other corporations in the US will play a very different role in determining policy towards India versus what we had seen in the Biden administration where the DC policy crew was driving the India relationship.” He also added that this time, the relationship will hold commercial value strongly from the US side as well, “We know that president Trump is very keen that India buy more military equipment from The United States, and that's going to be a big aspect, looking at China as well.”

Overall, Mr Modi's visit to the US is a significant opportunity for the two nations to strengthen their ties and address key issues in their bilateral relationship. With the visit taking place early in Mr Trump's presidency, it is primarily about reaffirming relations with the US, rather than addressing long-term fissures in the relationship.

