"Masterclass For World Leaders": CNN On PM Modi's Negotiations With Trump

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to the United States and left for New Delhi, the American media was all praises for the manner in which PM Modi dealt with US President Donald Trump, calling it a "masterclass for other leaders around the world".

PM Modi, who is one of the first few world leaders to meet Donald Trump and hold bilateral talks, was in Washington on the same day as Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on US' allies and competitors alike.

President Trump, who has called India a "tariff king" and a "massive abuser of tariffs" in the past, said he was "excited" to see PM Modi. "Prime Minister Modi is a great leader," he said, adding that "We're going to make some wonderful trade deals for India and the US."

By the end of the meeting, despite the pressure of Trump's tariff announcement that same day, PM Modi turned the bilateral meeting into an opportunity. According to the joint statement issued by both nations, the US and India went on to secure significant agreements on trade, energy, defence, security, manufacturing, and technology among others.

Speaking about the manner in which PM Modi dealt with Donald Trump, CNN's senior journalist Will Ripley said, "I think we have now seen, first with Japanese prime minister Ishiba's very positive meeting with Trump, and now what apparently is a very positive meeting with Trump and prime minister Narendra Modi - this is a masterclass for other leaders around the world to know how to walk into a negotiation with President Trump."

He went on to say that "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood the assignment. It could've been bad. Prime Minister Modi was in DC on the same day Trump announced dreaded reciprocal tariffs. Despite trade friction, both sides walked away with deliverables on a potential trade deal, energy, military, etc." he wrote on social media website X.

Indian Prime Minister Modi understood the assignment in his 8th meeting with President Trump. It could've been bad. Modi was in DC on the same day Trump announced dreaded reciprocal tariffs. Despite trade friction, both sides walked away with deliverables on a potential trade… pic.twitter.com/73xjKfVP6w — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) February 14, 2025

"By the end of the meeting, we saw that they announced the best possible outcome - that they will fast-track negotiations on a trade deal. India is also getting more US investment in nuclear energy, and also being offered the F-35 (stealth fighter) jets. Both sides came out with gains," he said.

He also praised PM Modi's 'MIGA + MAGA = MEGA - a mega partnership for prosperity' slogan, saying that "this is exactly the kind of messaging and clever branding that Trump likes to hear".

Donald Trump also praised PM Modi's negotiating skills at a press briefing after the two leaders held hour-long bilateral talks where trade for high on the agenda. On being asked by a reporter about who is a tougher negotiator, Donald Trump said, "He (PM Modi) is a much tougher negotiator than me and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest."

In a joint statement issued by both countries, India and the US have pledged to more than double the two-way trade to USD 500 billion by 2030 and announced plans for a bilateral trade agreement with a view to bring down duties and increase market access in both nations.

