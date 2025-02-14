"Tough Accent": Trump Skips Question On "Anti-India Activities" In US

President Donald Trump on Thursday skipped a journalist's question on "anti-India activities" in the US, saying he couldn't understand his "tough accent".

During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, a reporter asked Trump whether several groups who raise anti-India voices should continue in the US.

The reporter also said that Indians will "welcome" Trump's decision to extradite Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India.

"You're going to have to go louder," the US President responded.

As the reporter started repeating his question, Trump interrupted and said, "I can't understand a word he's saying. It's the accent. It's a little bit tough for me."

Shortly after, another reporter asked Trump how the US is going to cooperate with India in dealing with Khalistani terrorists, referring to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who faces more than 100 cases in India.

"There have been allegations that have been levelled against Indian agencies by the Biden administration. Are you going to relook that with Tulsi Gabbard as DNI [Director of National Intelligence] now?" the reporter added

Trump again didn't address the question directly and said he believed India did not have a "very good relationship" with the Biden administration, citing their refusal to sell them oil and gas as a reason.

Speaking on Rana's extradition, he said the US is giving a "very violent man" back to India "immediately".

"There are more to follow because we have quite a few requests. So, we work with India on crime and we want to make it good for India. So that kind of a relationship is very important to us," he added.

This was not the first time Trump had dismissed a journalist by citing their accent.

Last week, during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, he had brushed off a female Afghan reporter's question on the Taliban, saying, "It's a beautiful voice and a beautiful accent. The only problem is I can't understand a word you're saying."