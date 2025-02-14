Big Focus On Organised Crime In India-US Talks Amid Khalistan Violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump concluded a high-profile bilateral meeting today, which centred on partnerships across key areas, including security, trade, and technology. Among the most significant announcements was a joint pledge to expand law enforcement cooperation and take action against organised crime syndicates, including narco-terrorists, human and arms traffickers, and other elements that threaten public and diplomatic security.

Since 2023, the US and Canada have accused India of allegedly targeting Khalistani terrorists abroad. Washington has accused an ex-Indian intelligence officer of involvement in a foiled assassination plot against Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September 2023 alleged Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was shot outside a Sikh temple in Canada. India dismissed the accusation as "absurd."

"Strengthen law enforcement cooperation to take decisive action against organized crime syndicates, including narco-terrorists, human and arms traffickers as well as other elements who threaten public and diplomatic safety and security, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both nations," read a joint statement following PM Modi and President Trump's meeting.

President Trump was asked about the presence of Sikh separatist groups in the US. While the US President did not provide a direct answer, he said that India and the US were working closely on combating crime and terrorism.

On January 15, a high-powered Indian inquiry committee submitted its report on the activities of organised criminal groups and terrorist organisations affecting both India and the US. The investigation was ordered in response to US allegations regarding the attempted killing of Pannun, who faces 104 cases across India.

In a statement, India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed that the inquiry committee, which received full cooperation from the US government, had recommended legal action against an individual with known criminal links. While the ministry did not disclose the person's identity, it said that action would be taken swiftly.

One of the major announcements from the Modi-Trump meeting was the US government's decision to approve the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a suspect linked to the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, which left 166 people dead. President Trump confirmed the decision at a press conference alongside Prime Minister Modi, calling the individual "one of the very evil people of the world."

Rana, who was previously convicted in the US for providing material support to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had recently lost a legal battle to block his extradition. In late January, the US Supreme Court rejected Rana's review petition, clearing the way for his transfer to the Indian government.