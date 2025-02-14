Advertisement

Trump Says US To Sell State-Of-Art F-35 Fighter Jets To India

"Starting this year, we'll be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We're also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters," Trump told a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Says US To Sell State-Of-Art F-35 Fighter Jets To India
Washington:

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States will sell F-35 fighter jets to India, which would join the elite club of countries with the state-of-the-art stealth planes.

"Starting this year, we'll be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We're also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters," Trump told a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
PM Modi In US, F-35 Fighter Jets, Donald Trump
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now