Trump Says US To Sell State-Of-Art F-35 Fighter Jets To India

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States will sell F-35 fighter jets to India, which would join the elite club of countries with the state-of-the-art stealth planes.

"Starting this year, we'll be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We're also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters," Trump told a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

