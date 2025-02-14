Tagore Book, Panchatantra Among PM Modi's Gifts To Elon Musk's Children

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his girlfriend, Shivon Zilis, and their three children in Washington.

After the meeting at the Blair House, PM Modi gifted Musk's children three books - "The Crescent Moon" by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection and Pandit Vishnu Sharma's Panchatantra.

In the pictures of the meeting shared by the Prime Minister on X, Musk's children were seen reading these books.

"It was also a delight to meet Mr Elon Musk's family and to talk about a wide range of subjects," PM Modi said in a post.

Musk reportedly welcomed twins with Shivon Zillis, who is an executive at his brain technology start-up Neuralink, in 2021. He later also confirmed that they had a third child.

According to reports, Musk, one of the world's richest men, has fathered 12 children. His first child with his ex-wife, Justine Musk, died of sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old. The couple had five children using IVF - twins Griffin and Vivian, followed by triplets Saxon, Damian, and Kai - before they divorced.

Musk then welcomed three more children, with musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher. They named their kids "X" - Extra Dark Siderael - known as "Y" - and Techno Mechanicus, who goes by "Tau".

PM Modi's "Very Good" Meeting With Elon Musk

PM Narendra Modi said that he had a "very good meeting" with Elon Musk, who is in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been tasked by President Donald Trump to carry out cuts to the US government.

"We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India's efforts towards reform and furthering 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'," PM Modi said in a post on X.

An official statement by the Prime Minister's Office said that the two discussed "strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development".

"Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance," the statement read.

PM Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Their meeting came hours before PM Modi met Trump at the White House.