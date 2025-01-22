Elon Musk Spotted At Trump's Dinner With Shivon Zilis, Mother Of 3 Of His Children

A day before Elon Musk made headlines at Donald Trump's inauguration with his repeated one-arm gesture that many compared to a Nazi salute, the billionaire stirred curiosity by attending a pre-inauguration black-tie dinner with Shivon Zilis, the mother of his three youngest children. Ms Zilis, a top employee at Mr Musk's brain chip startup Neuralink, has managed to stay largely out of the spotlight. However, on Sunday she made a rare appearance alongside Mr Musk, marking the first time she joined the billionaire in a public forum. Notably, her attendance at the high-profile dinner placed her at the centre of attention.

A picture going viral on social media shows her interacting with some notable attendees like Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez, as well as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Take a look below:

Elon Musk, Ivanka Trump and Shivon Zilis at the dinner hosted by President Donald Trump. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/oqLQWp8mim — Eva McMillan ♥️ (@EvasTeslaSPlaid) January 20, 2025

Ms Zilis' connection to Mr Musk, both professional and personal, has been a source of intrigue. According to Newsweek, the 38-year-old hails from Canada and is a Yale University graduate. She currently works with Neuralink and Tesla and is also an advisor to OpenAI. Ms Zilis is a founding member of the investment team at Bloomberg Beta and has led as many as nine investments since its launch, Forbes reported.

In 2021, the pair quietly welcomed twins Strider and Azure. The same year, Mr Musk also welcomed his second child with Grimes. In 2024, Ms Zilis and Mr Musk then welcomed a third child together.

The couple share three children together, however, their relationship status is yet to be clarified. The two were seen together in November 2024 while attending a gala together at Mr Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate. However, she stayed in the background as Mr Musk posed with their daughter Azure, as reported by Daily Mail.

Notably, Mr Musk's large and unconventional family often makes headlines. He has fathered 12 children with multiple women. Previously, he shared his desire to have as many children as he can spend time with, and be a good father too. He also stated his concerns about declining birth rates, tweeting, "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces, by far."

He stressed the importance of maintaining population levels, noting that 2.1 children per woman is considered the replacement rate and that the global average is expected to fall below this point soon.