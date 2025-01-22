Lip Reader Decodes Obama, Bush Conversation At Trump's Inauguration: "How Can We..."

A hearing-impaired lip reader has attempted to decode a conversation between former US President Barack Obama and George W Bush at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. Jackie Gonzalez, who often shares her interpretations of celebrities' and politicians' private conversations on social media, shared her interpretation of the brief chat between the two former US presidents. The clip opens with Mr Obama entering the Capitol Rotunda for the swearing-in ceremony and taking his place among the former presidents at the dais. Seconds later, he is seen making a comment and sharing a laugh with Mr Bush.

According to Ms Gonzalez, Mr Obama first greeted Mr Bush, saying, "Good to see you". He then apparently thanked the crowd before turning to Mr Bush and jokingly saying, "How can we stop what's happening".

Watch the video below:

Deaf lip reader Jackie G suggests Barack Obama asked George Bush how they could “stop what's happening” at Trump's inauguration.



“How do we stop what's happening.”pic.twitter.com/dYr1nhCzNh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2025

It is unclear if Mr Obama was referring to Donald Trump's second term. NDTV cannot independently verify the claims made by the lip readers.

On social media, the now-viral video has left users amused. "It looks like that's what he said, but only they know. I wouldn't be surprised though," commented one user. "Would not be surprised. Possibly the same question has been asked multiple times before," said another.

"If he did say that, it's clearly a joke. And, kind of funny if you're on his side. Notice how he laughed because there is no possible way to stop what's happening," wrote a third user.

Barack Obama attended the inauguration ceremony on Monday alone as his wife former first lady Michelle Obama decided to skip the event. No reason was provided. Michelle Obama also did not attend the funeral service last week for former President Jimmy Carter, making hers the only absence among all living current and former presidents and first ladies.

Notably, all three former presidents - Barack Obama, George W Bush, and Bill Clinton - skipped Mr Trump's traditional inaugural lunch.

Donald Trump took the oath of office to "preserve, protect and defend" the US Constitution at 10:30 pm IST (5 pm GMT) on Monday. He was administered oath by Chief Justice John Roberts. His vice president, JD Vance, was sworn in just before him.