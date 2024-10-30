Elon Musk Buys $35 Million Mansion To House All 11 Children, Their Mothers

Elon Musk, a billionaire, is planning an unconventional family situation in which he will bring all 11 children and their mothers under one roof. He has acquired a 14,400-square-foot mansion and another six-bedroom property adjacent to it worth Rs 35 million dollars in Austin, Texas, reported The New York Times.

The grand mansion features a Tuscan-inspired design and is just 10 minutes from Elon Musk's Texas house, the report said.

Musk, the world's richest man, reportedly believes the unusual arrangement will help his children to be a part of each other's lives, and that he can schedule his time with them.

Musk has fathered 12 children since 2002. However, his first child with his ex-wife, Justine Musk, died of sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old.

In 2008, the couple had five children using IVF before they divorced - twins Griffin and Vivian, followed by triplets Saxon, Damian, and Kai.

Following this, Musk had a public relationship with British actress Talulah Riley, whom he married and divorced twice. They never had any children.

Between 2020 and 2022, Musk welcomed three more children, with musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher. They named their kids "X" - Extra Dark Siderael - known as "Y" - and Techno Mechanicus, who goes by "Tau". Currently, Grimes and Musk and involved in a legal battle over the custody of their children.

In 2021, Musk secretly welcomed twins with Shivon Zillis, who is an executive at Musk's brain technology start-up Neuralink. He also confirmed this year that they had a third child.