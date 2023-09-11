Elon Musk, Father Of 11, Wants 'Smart People' To Have Children, Reveals Biography

Elon Musk and Grimes with his 11th child Techno Mechanicus.

Billionaire Elon Musk wants only smart people to have children, said Shivron Zilis, the employee at his company Neuralink with whom he shares twins. She revealed this in an excerpt from Mr Musk's upcoming self-titled biography obtained by The New York Times (NYT). This comes days after it was revealed that Mr Musk's 11th child was named Techno Mechanicus. The full name of the child, nicknamed Tau, was leaked in the tech tycoon's forthcoming biography by Walter Isaacson. It is releasing on September 12.

"He really wants smart people to have kids," Ms Zilis is quoted as saying in the book. As per NYT, Mr Isaacson added in the book that the world's richest man offered to be her sperm donor so that "the kids would be genetically his".

Mr Musk has often shares his view on procreation, voicing his opinion on X (formerly Twitter) about how "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming".

Last month, he shared a retweet that highlighted the ongoing occurrence of a population crisis.

The post highlighted that the US and Japan have witnessed a decrease in populations, while China, Singapore, the UK and South Korea have seen a significant drop in fertility rates. The post said that population collapse is one of the most substantial threats to civilization.

Elon Musk reposted the tweet and wrote, "Yes".

In July last year, Mr Musk had said in a post that he is doing his best "to help the underpopulation crisis".

A month later, Mr Musk quietly welcomed a third child with ex-girlfriend Grimes.

He is also a father to the six children he shares with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. According to a report in People magazine, he had his first son, Nevada Alexander, in 2002, but he died at 10 weeks from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).