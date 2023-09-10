Elon Musk Has A Secret Third Child With Grimes Named Techno Mechanicus, Reveals Biography

Mr Musk now has ten known biological children with three different women.

Elon Musk and his ex-partner Grimes share three children, not two as previously believed, according to a new biography about the Tesla CEO, Independent reported.

According to The New York Times' review of Elon Musk's biography, set to be released on September 12, Mr. Musk and Ms. Grimes welcomed a third child, a son named Techno Mechanicus, who also goes by ''Tau.'' However, not much is known about him or when he was born, and his identity has been a closely guarded secret.

Notably, Mr Musk dated the 35-year-old Canadian electro-music star, whose real name is Claire Boucher, on and off between 2018 and 2022. While they have since split, the singer has previously said their relationship is “fluid”.

The couple's first child's name is X Æ A-Xii, or X, born in May 2020, their daughter is named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, or Y, born via surrogate in December 2021.

Recently, the billionaire also provided his fans with a first look at the toddler twins that he shares with Neuralink Exec Shivon Zilis.

In the picture shared on X, Elon Musk is seen sitting cross-legged on a couch with one of the twins, who was 16 months old at the time, on his lap. The other infant is being held by Ms Zilis. The twins were born in Austin, Texas in November 2021, just weeks before he and Grimes welcomed their daughter together.

He is also a father to the six children he shares with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. According to a People report, he had his first son, Nevada Alexander, in 2002, but he died at 10 weeks from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Notably, his biography is set to be released on September 12 and has already become a best seller on Amazon based on the preorders. The biography has been written by journalist Walter Isaacson who was given unprecedented access to the Twitter owner over the last two years.