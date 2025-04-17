Elon Musk Asked Influencer To Carry His Child, She Worried About Earnings: Report

Elon Musk is believed to have asked a cryptocurrency influencer if she would have his child in his effort to build a "legion" of children, according to a report in a major American daily.

While Musk wondered if Tiffany Fong was open to the idea, she was worried that saying no to the Tesla CEO could hurt her earnings from his social media platform X, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Despite never seeing her in person, Musk "privately proposed" this idea to Ms Fong, who declined.

She also told MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair, who has claimed to be the mother of Musk's 13th child and other confidants that she was concerned the decision would affect her earnings from X. Ms Fong added that she preferred a more traditional family.

Ms Fong's concerns soon came true, as per The Journal. Following her rejection, Musk allegedly unfollowed her.

In a conversation with The Independent, Ms Fong said she "would have rather kept it private" and "did not feed this story" to The Journal.

All this came after Musk followed Ms Fong over the summer on X and often liked and reacted to her posts, including her Make America Great Again (MAGA) content.

Ms Fong's numbers exploded as she interacted with the Tesla CEO on the platform, and she earned $21,000 from X in two weeks with the increased followers.

After that, the billionaire reportedly asked the 31-year-old directly in November if she would have a child with him. Ms Fong has over 48,000 YouTube subscribers and over 335,000 X followers.

The revelation came as a part of The Wall Street Journal bombshell story detailing how Musk plans to have more babies of "high intelligence" in this world and address the concerns of the declining human population.

The Tesla CEO has, so far, fathered at least 14 children with four known women - St Clair, singer Grimes, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, and ex-wife Justine Musk.