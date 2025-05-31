Elon Musk Said He Fathered A Child With A Japanese Pop Star: Report

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Elon Musk allegedly fathered a child with pop star Ashley St. Clair. St. Clair claims Musk expressed concern for the declining birth rate. Musk reportedly stated he offered sperm to anyone who requested it.

Elon Musk allegedly fathered a child with a Japanese pop star and told an ex that he would offer his sperm to anyone, a wide-ranging report about the billionaire's role in the Trump administration has revealed. Ashley St. Clair, who allegedly shares son Romulus with the Tesla and SpaceX chief, made the bombshell claims in a new article published by The New York Times.

The 26-year-old told the outlet that Mr Musk told her that he had fathered children around the world, including one with a Japanese pop star. She claimed that the billionaire had a deep concern for the declining birth rate, and allegedly told her that he had given his sperm to the person who asked for it, but did not name the woman.

"He made it seem like it was just his altruism, and he generally believed these people should just have children," St. Clair said, according to the NYT.

Notably, Mr Musk has at least 14 children via four different women who are already publicly known, including Canadian musician Grimes and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain-computer company Neuralink.

The latest NYT article follows a Wall Street Journal report in April, which suggested that the actual number of Mr Musk's children was much higher than what is publicly known. According to the report, the billionaire claimed that Japanese officials had asked him to be a sperm donor for a high-profile woman. "They want me to be a sperm donor. No romance or anything, just sperm," read the text message to Ms St. Clair, as per The Independent.

The outlet reported that Mr Musk later told St. Clair that he had given his sperm to the person who asked for it, but did not name the woman.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the NYT article, Ms St. Claire claimed that while she was giving birth to Mr Musk's alleged child in September last year, he told her "over disappearing Signal messages" that he wanted to keep his paternity and their relationship under wraps. She also said that she had to pretend she didn't know Mr Musk when they both went to Mar-a-Lago to celebrate President Donald Trump's election victory.

The New York Times report also alleges that the billionaire was using drugs "intensely" and regularly during his work with Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), including "so much ketamine that it was affecting his bladder". He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, and travelled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, the article claimed.