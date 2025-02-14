"He Should Not Be In Public": Grimes Criticises Elon Musk For Taking Their Son X To Oval Office Briefing

Canadian musician and record producer Grimes recently criticised her former partner Elon Musk for parading their four-year-old son around the Oval Office. The singer, who has had an on-off relationship with Mr Musk since 2018, apparently only learned via social media that the tech mogul had taken their son, X AE A-12, to the briefing with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. In response to a comment on X about her son being "very polite", Grimes blasted the billionaire's decision, saying X shouldn't be in public like.

"He should not be in public like this," she wrote on social media," adding, "I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."

He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) February 12, 2025

Mr Musk carried little X on his shoulders as he spoke to reporters about his role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The 4-year-old also stood beside his father and Donald Trump as they spoke. He even interrupted his dad at times as he was quizzed over accusations that he was orchestrating a "hostile takeover" of government in a non-transparent way.

Meanwhile, on social media, several users agreed with Grimes, with one user asking if X was a "prop" for Mr Musk. "It is quite disturbing that he uses X in that way. Trump seems to be getting annoyed too, not good for the kid to be in the middle of all this chaos," said one user.

"I kind of agree he should not be used as a political prop. The other side of the argument is that he's leading a more interesting life than 99.9% of us ever will," commented another.

"Honestly my heart sank when I saw him in the Oval Office. This must be so tough for you," said a third user.

Grimes usually stays out of the public eye, however, she recently also commented on the backlash she received after the viral moment when her former partner appeared to give a Nazi salute following Mr Trump's inauguration. "It's absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened," Grimes wrote on social media. "I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting," she said.

"To be clear, I could go talk s*** and be on a bunch of magazine covers and be a feminist hero and get clout - but it would serve no purpose. I choose my children's well-being. I promise you it doesn't feel good to be hated all the time for things I don't even know about, cannot predict and cannot control," she continued.

Grimes is the mother of three of Mr Musk's 12 children. Alongside X, they have a daughter named Exa Dark Siderael and another son, Techno Mechanicus.