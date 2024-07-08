Putin Hosts PM Modi At His Official Residence For "Private Engagement"

PM Modi will hold summit talks with President Putin on Tuesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday evening welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at Novo-Ogaryovo for a "private engagement".

"A meeting of two close friends and trusted partners," the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X.

"PM @narendramodi welcomed by President Vladimir Putin of Russia at his official residence at Novo-Ogaryovo for a private engagement," it said, sharing some photographs of the meeting.

It is an occasion for the two leaders to cherish & celebrate India-Russia friendship, it said.

In his first trip since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi on Monday travelled to Russia to hold summit talks with President Putin on Tuesday -- a visit that is being seen as having a wider geopolitical context and signalling.

Shortly after landing in Moscow, PM Modi said he is looking forward to deepening bilateral partnership in futuristic areas and that stronger ties between India and Russia will "greatly benefit our people".

India seeks to play a "supportive role" for a peaceful and stable region, the prime minister said in his departure statement.

PM Modi was received at the Vnukovo-II airport by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. The Russian first deputy minister also accompanied the Indian prime minister to his hotel from the airport, officials said.

