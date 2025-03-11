PM Modi Gifts Banarasi Saree To First Lady Of Mauritius, Brinda Gokhool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Mauritius, gifted on Tuesday, a Banarasi Saree in a Sadeli box to the first lady of Mauritius, Brinda Gokhool.

The Banarasi saree, originating from Varanasi, is a symbol of luxury and cultural heritage, known for its fine silk, intricate brocades, and opulent zari work. This exquisite saree comes in a royal blue shade, adorned with silver zari motifs, a broad zari border, and a richly detailed pallu, making it ideal for weddings, festivals, and grand celebrations.

Complementing the saree is a Sadeli box from Gujarat, featuring intricate inlay work, designed to store precious sarees, jewelry, or keepsakes.

PM Modi also presented the Mauritius President with holy Sangam water from Mahakumbh in a Brass and Copper pot to Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool along with superfood Makhana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Mauritius National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, highlighting the strong diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Mauritius, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

During a special lunch hosted by Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and reaffirmed India's commitment to the enduring relationship between the two nations.

"It is once again my privilege to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as the Chief Guest," PM Modi said. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President for this warm hospitality and honour. This is not just an occasion for a meal but a symbol of the vibrant and close ties between India and Mauritius."

He further emphasised the deep-rooted connections between the two countries, noting, "The Mauritian platter is not only rich in flavours but also reflects the country's diverse social fabric. It embodies the shared heritage of India and Mauritius. The warmth of Mauritian hospitality carries the sweetness of our friendship."

PM Modi extended his best wishes to President Gokhool and his wife, stating, "On this occasion, I extend my best wishes for the excellent health and well-being of His Excellency President Dharambeer Gokhool and Mrs Brinda Gokhool; for the continued progress, prosperity, and happiness of the people of Mauritius; and reaffirm India's commitment to our enduring relationship."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)