"Pirate Party" Boat Carrying 148 Tourists Sinks In Turkey, Passengers Jump Into Sea

A pirate-themed party boat off the coast of Turkey turned chaotic after it tilted sideways and rapidly began sinking, forcing 148 tourists, including 20 children, to jump into the sea, the New York Post reported. The "Big Boss Diamond" boat set sail from the Turkish resort city of Marmaris on Friday for a five-hour trip to Paradise Island. It was decorated to resemble a pirate ship. The passengers scrambled to escape when it began sinking during the outing. As reported by The Sun, one passenger said, "The engine blew." Meanwhile, another said that she was "glad to be off it and alive".

Witnesses said people panicked and leapt overboard, with many wearing life jackets and others swimming toward nearby boats. Dramatic footage showed a bathing suit-wearing man jumping out of the boat. Rescue vessels and local authorities responded rapidly, pulling the tourists from the water.

Also read | "What Is Wrong With Us Indians?" Man Calls Out Airport Baggage Chaos, Internet Reacts

All 148 people on board were accounted for and brought to safety. There were no reports of fatalities, though some passengers were treated for shock and minor injuries. Officials are investigating what caused the boat to sink.

According to the boat operator, Big Boss Diamond is the biggest pirate ship in Turkey. They call it a "family party" boat, claiming that "when the kids are playing in the soft play area, parents can have a party upstairs". The theme boat is quite popular among tourists.

Also read | Video: Meteor Explodes Over US With Force Equal To 300 Tonnes Of TNT, NASA Confirms

Official statements

"Dear guests and friends, thank you very much for asking and worrying about us," Big Boss Diamond wrote on Instagram after the traumatic experience. "We are all safe and fine." They added that a different ship serve operate its party tours while Big Boss Diamond is "fixed up". It didn't reveal what caused the accident.

"Following the report, teams dispatched to the area coordinated the evacuation of our citizens on the boat, with the support of nearby boats," the statement from the Mugla Governorship read.

"Checks revealed no casualties, injuries, or health problems. The evacuated citizens were safely brought to shore."