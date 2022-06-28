Pani Puri Sale Banned In Nepal's Kathmandu Valley. Here's Why

Total number of cholera patients in Nepal has gone up to 12. (Pixabay/Representative Photo)

The sale of Pani Puri has been banned in Nepal's Kathmandu due to rising cholera cases in Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC).

The authorities in LMC on Saturday decided to stop the sale and distribution of Pani Puri in the metropolis. Announcing this, the officials said that cholera bacteria have been found in the water used in Pani Puri, as per PTI.

According to Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population, seven more people have tested positive for cholera in the Kathmandu Valley. Chumanlal Dash, director at Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under the Health Ministry, informed that out of the seven, five cases have been identified in Kathmandu Metropolis and one each in Chandragiri Municipality and Budhanilkantha Municipality.

Now the total number of cholera patients in the country has gone up to 12. Therefore, to control the spread, the metropolis has made preparations to stop the sale of Pani Puri in the crowded areas and in the corridor area. Officials have stated that there is an increased risk of spreading cholera in the Valley.

Further, according to reports, the infected people are currently undergoing treatment at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital at Teku. Authorities have said that earlier, the five cases of cholera were found in different parts of the capital city. The two of the infected people have already been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, amid a spike in cholera cases, Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population has urged people to visit their nearest health facility immediately if they experience any symptoms of cholera. The ministry has also requested everyone to be alert and vigilant as diarrhoea, cholera and other water-borne diseases are spreading especially during the summer and rainy seasons.