Israeli Policemen Inspect The Scene Of A Car Ramming Attack Near Hebron

A Palestinian injured three Israeli soldiers in a car-ramming in the occupied West Bank today and was then shot, the Israeli military said.

World | | Updated: November 26, 2018 18:23 IST
Beit Ummar: 

A Palestinian injured three Israeli soldiers in a car-ramming in the occupied West Bank today and was then shot, the Israeli military said.

In a statement, the military said the attacker was "neutralised", but did not give his condition. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the Palestinian man had died.

The military said one of the soldiers sustained moderate injuries and the other two were slightly hurt when a Palestinian rammed his vehicle into them as the troops were carrying out engineering work along a West Bank road, north of the city of Hebron.

Another soldier, on patrol, then shot the alleged assailant, the military said.

Palestinians carried out a wave of car-ramming attacks in the West Bank in late 2015 and in 2016, but the frequency of such incidents has since decreased.

Israel captured the West Bank in a 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians seek to establish a state there and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

