11 Killed In Israeli Strikes On Palestinian Refugee Camp In Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike on a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Tuesday killed 11 people and wounded four, state media and the Lebanese health ministry said.

State-run National News Agency reported that the drone strike hit a car in the parking lot of a mosque in the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp on the outskirts of the coastal city of Sidon. The Health Ministry said 11 people were killed and four wounded in the airstrike, without giving further details.

The Israeli military said it struck a training center for Hamas adding that the place struck was used to prepare attack against the Israeli army. It added that the Israeli army will continue to act against Hamas wherever the work.

