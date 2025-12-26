Palestinian Man Kills 2 In Car-Ramming, Stabbing Attack In Israel: Police

A Palestinian from the Israeli-occupied West Bank killed a man and a woman in a stabbing and car-ramming attack in northern Israel before he was shot and wounded on Friday, police and rescuers said.

"Preliminary investigation indicates this was a rolling terror attack that began in the city of Beit Shean, where a pedestrian was run over," the police said in a statement, adding the victim was a 68-year-old man.

"Later, a young woman was stabbed near Road 71, and the suspect was ultimately engaged with gunfire near Maonot Junction in Afula following intervention by a civilian bystander," it said, adding that the attacker was taken to a hospital.

Both the victims succumbed to the injuries, Israel's emergency service provider Magen David Adom said in a statement.

MDA also reported that a 16-year-old teenager was slightly injured when "hit by a vehicle".

The Israeli military said the attacker had "infiltrated into Israeli territory several days ago".

The attack came a day after an Israeli military reservist dressed in civilian clothes rammed his vehicle into a Palestinian man in the West Bank.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)