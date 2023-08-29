Pakistan Teen Boy Tied Up, Tortured For Stealing Flour: Report

People were outraged by the viral video and criticized the local authorities for doing nothing.

A merciless shopkeeper named Sadiq is accused of torturing a teenage kid on suspicion of stealing flour. The child was seen on a video being thrashed by Sadiq while being tied to a pole, ARY News reported.

The event took place in the Bora Chowk neighbourhood of Mian Channu.

People were outraged by the viral video and criticized the local authorities for doing nothing about the torture incident. A squad from the City police station arrived on the scene later and quickly took the accused shopkeeper into custody, as reported by ARY News.

In June, a video showing a man in Punjab's Chishtian city hanging his cousin upside-down as punishment for allegedly stealing gold rings circulated on social media.

It was found that the man reportedly tortured his relative for stealing gold jewellery. Both the accused and the citizen, who is undergoing torture, can be seen in the footage.

Despite the fact that the video became viral on social media, authorities did nothing to prosecute the suspect. According to reports, the incident happened close to the City A Division police station, ARY News reported.

