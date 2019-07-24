'Pak Intelligence Agencies Didn't Know Bin Laden's Hideout': Ex-CIA Chief

Osama bin Laden was killed by US Navy Seal commandos in Pakistan in 2011

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director General David Petraeus has said that he is "convinced" that the Pakistani intelligence agencies did not know Osama bin Laden was in Pakistan, countering Prime Minister Imran Khan's claims that the ISI provided a lead to the CIA that helped the US track down and kill the terror group al-Qaeda's chief in 2011.

Imran Khan's statement on Osama bin Laden during an interview with Fox News on Monday was significant as Pakistan had so far denied that it had any information about the hideout of the al-Qaeda chief before he was killed in a covert raid by US Navy SEAL commandos in the garrison city of Abbottabad.

David Petraeus, during an interactive session at the Indian Consulate in New York City on Tuesday following his address on Indo-Pacific, asserted the US is convinced that the Pakistani intelligence was not aware that the terrorist leader was hiding in their country.

"We are quite convinced that the ISI, Pakistani intelligence, no one else knew that he (Osama bin Laden) was there (in Pakistan). They were not harbouring him or hiding him or anything like that. We have very good insights on that. We probably differ with those who said that the Pakistanis were allowing him to live in that particular compound in Abbottabad," he said.

David Petraeus said that during counter-insurgency campaigns, Pakistani authorities could never close in on North Wazirstan where terror outfits such as the Haqqani network, al-Qaeda and others had their headquarters and some of their forces.

He added that the US learnt later on that Osama bin Laden was not in that area but near the Pakistan Military Academy in Abbottabad. "I figured out later that I had probably flown right over his compound in a helicopter as I went to address the cadets at the military academy one time," he said, referring to the Pakistan Military Academy.

David Petraeus, a partner in the international investment firm KKR and chairman of the KKR Global Institute, was the special guest for the "New India Lecture" series organised by the Consulate General of India, New York in partnership with the US India Strategic Partnership Forum.

David Petraeus said he hopes Imran Khan will be able to deal with the challenges of his country, where the economy is "very distorted" and where the "realities of the situation are really quiet difficult."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.