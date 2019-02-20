Pakistan Government Spokesperson's Personal Twitter Account Suspended

Pakistan Foreign Ministry's official Twitter account, which bears Mohammad Faisal's name, remains active.

Twitter has suspended the personal account of Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal.

According to the Pakistan media, the account was blocked late on Tuesday after Indian authorities complained to the microblogging website.

Geo News reported that Mohammad Faisal's account was suspended as he was posting tweets on what he called "Indian atrocities" in Jammu and Kashmir and the Kulbhushan Jadhav case which is being heard at the International Court of Justice.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Ministry's official Twitter account, which bears Mohammad Faisal's name, remains active.