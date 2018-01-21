Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat For The Fifth Time Over 'Unprovoked Firing'

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Mr Singh and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces, the Foreign Office said.
In a statement, it claimed that the latest violation by Indian forces occurred on January 20-21, when 18 Indian posts resorted to "unprovoked firing" with mortars and heavy weapons in the Nikial sector at the Line of Control (LoC). The firing killed two civilians -- a 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman -- and injured another women and a girl, the Foreign Office said.
The repeated ceasefire violations by India "are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation", Mr Faisal said.
India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.