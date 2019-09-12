Pak Says Will Charge Kartarpur Pilgrims $20 Service Fee; India Had Opposed It

No agreement could be reached on Pak's insistence on charging service fee for Kartarpur pilgrims.

Pakistan on Thursday said pilgrims will be charged US $20 as service fee for visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

"Pakistan will charge USD 20 per person as service fee, not entrance fee, for Kartarpur Corridor," Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said in a weekly briefing.

Earlier this month, India and Pakistan had failed to finalise an agreement on the Kartarpur corridor following differences over key issues including Islamabad's insistence on charging a fee for allowing pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

India did not agree to the proposal for charging pilgrims, said BCL Das, the leader of the Indian delegation, after the third round of talks with Pakistan officials in Attari.

"Owing to certain differences on a few key issues, the agreement between India and Pakistan could not be finalised. Pakistan has insisted on charging a service fee for allowing pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, which is not agreeable in the spirit smooth and easy access through the corridor," he said.

He also added, "India has persisted that it should be free for the pilgrims who wish to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. However, Pakistan has shown extreme inflexibility on the issue and they haven't accommodated our request."

"Pakistan has also shown its unwillingness to allow the presence of Indian Consular or Protocol officials at the Gurdwara premises. We also urged them to reconsider its position on the same," the official said.

During the meeting, both the sides agreed on visa-free travel by Indian pilgrims to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan using the corridor. Moreover, it will allow as many as 5,000 pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara every day.

The Kartarpur corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

