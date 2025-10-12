Taliban Says Pakistan Military Faction 'Sabotaging Peace', Warns Of Retaliation

The Taliban government has accused a powerful faction within Pakistan's military of orchestrating a campaign of hostility and misinformation aimed at destabilising Afghanistan and diverting attention from Islamabad's internal chaos.

Speaking in Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said the faction "cannot tolerate Afghanistan's peace and progress" and is deliberately stoking conflict along the Durand Line-the disputed border dividing the two countries.

Mujahid had earlier claimed that Afghanistan had killed over 58 Pakistani soldiers in different areas along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and managed to capture 25 Pakistani posts. Pakistan Army's Media Wing ISPR has admitted to the killing of 23 Pakistani soldiers.

Taliban Says Pakistan's Military Faction 'Sabotaging Peace'

Mujahid accused the Pakistani faction of spreading anti-Afghanistan propaganda, ignoring ISIS sanctuaries inside Pakistan, and sabotaging peace efforts. "This group is creating chaos to mask its own failures," Mujahid said. "It rejects all logical solutions to Pakistan's security crisis and seeks to drag the entire region into instability."

According to him, Afghan forces have full control of national borders and have strengthened defenses to prevent illegal crossings or attacks. He added that Afghanistan's overall security has remained stable for eight months, with no major incidents. "Every act of aggression has been met with a decisive response," he said. "Afghanistan reserves the right to defend its territory and airspace."

Retaliatory Strikes Along Durand Line

Tensions flared after Pakistan allegedly carried out strikes on Thursday in Paktika's Bermal district, violating Afghan airspace. Explosions were reportedly heard in Kabul that night.

In retaliation, Afghan forces launched coordinated strikes on Saturday night, targeting Pakistani military posts across six provinces, including Kandahar and Nangarhar. Mujahid claimed Afghan troops seized 20 Pakistani posts, killing 58 soldiers and wounding around 30. "Only nine of our fighters were martyred," he added, saying operations paused at Qatar and Saudi Arabia's request. However, fresh clashes erupted Sunday after Pakistan resumed firing, reigniting hostilities.

'Propaganda And Proxy Wars'

Mujahid accused the Pakistani faction of running a disinformation network designed to "poison relations between the Afghan and Pakistani peoples" and mislead the international community. He alleged that Islamabad has turned a blind eye to ISIS-Khorasan operations within its borders, where terror networks continue to recruit and train fighters. "ISIS's roots are in Pakistan's Orakzai region," he said. "Even recent terror attacks in Tehran and Moscow were planned from hideouts inside Pakistan."

He claimed that ISIS-K leader Shahab al-Muhajir and his associates are currently sheltering in Pakistan and urged Islamabad to hand them over or expel them.

Afghanistan Warns Of Consequences

Mujahid called on Pakistan to end airspace violations and "provocative acts" near the border, warning of "very negative consequences" if aggression continues. He said most Pakistanis - military officers, politicians, and civilians alike - do not support the rogue faction's anti-Afghan stance. "They too are victims of its dictatorial behavior," he added.

Despite escalating violence, Mujahid said the Taliban remains committed to dialogue under Islamic law but will not hesitate to defend Afghan sovereignty. "Afghanistan's stability is vital to regional peace," he declared. "But those who seek conflict will find Afghanistan ready for it."