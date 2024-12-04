OpenAI Chief Sam Altman Says Elon Musk Won't Abuse Government Power

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed confidence Wednesday that Elon Musk would not use his proximity to Donald Trump to harm business rivals, calling such actions "profoundly un-American."

Speaking at the New York Times DealBook conference, Altman addressed concerns about Musk's announced role heading a new Department of Government Efficiency in the incoming Trump administration, and whether he might use it to favor his own companies.

"I may turn out to be wrong, but I believe pretty strongly that Elon will do the right thing," Altman said. "It would be profoundly un-American to use political power to hurt your competitors and advantage your own businesses."

Even if there are "lots of things not to like about him... it would go so deeply against the values I believe he holds very dear to himself that I'm not that worried about it."

Musk, an OpenAI co-founder who later departed the company, is currently suing OpenAI and Microsoft, claiming they shifted from the project's original nonprofit mission.

He has since launched xAI, reportedly valued at $50 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal, making it one of the world's most valuable startups.

Altman said that the court battle was "tremendously sad" and that he once saw Musk as "a mega hero."

Musk became a close ally of Trump during his campaign, spending over $100 million to boost his presidential bid and joining him at rallies.

Musk has been a frequent presence in the Trump transition and was reportedly on the line when Google CEO Sundar Pichai called the president-elect to congratulate him on winning the election.

The tycoon's businesses have deep connections with US and foreign governments, and his new position has raised concerns about conflict of interest.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)