'Once In A Lifetime Shot': Video Shows Moment Lightning Strikes Car During Iowa Tornado

Major outbreak of severe weather cut a destructive path across central and southeastern US.

The moment a car was struck by lightning in Iowa, United States, has been caught on camera, with the dramatic clip showing the bolt hitting the rear window. According to Fox9, the incident took place on Tuesday when storm chaser and YouTuber Christopher Riske recorded the video of the lightning bolt striking his friend's Toyota Prius in the midst of a tornado in the state.

Mr Riske shared the clip on YouTube, saying that it was a “once in a lifetime shot”. In the caption, he also informed that the Prius was “totally fired” and that the car “might be totalled”.

Watch the video below:

The Fox9, report further said that at least 10 tornadoes were reported in Iowa on Tuesday. The on in the Gilmore City area was classed as an EF-2, meaning the storm had the potential to cause considerable damage. As for the car, Mr Riske said that it was “immobilised” and had to be taken to a mechanic, but no one was hurt.

Meanwhile, according to a local media outlet, We Are Iowa, the tornadoes touched down in northern Iowa on Tuesday afternoon and evening. They caused damage to several homes in the region but Central Iowa did not experience severe weather.

Separately, AccuWeather reported that the major outbreak of severe weather cut a destructive path across the central and southeastern United States this week, striking communities with torrential rain, powerful winds, giant hail and as many as 30 tornadoes. Over two dozen people have been injured in multiple states, and one fatality has also been reported in Arkansas.

