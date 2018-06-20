On Nepal PM's China Visit, Both Countries Sign 8 Deals Worth $2.4 Billion Agreements were reached between China, Nepal and the private sector to develop hydroelectricity, water resources, cement factories, fruit cultivation and farming.

Share EMAIL PRINT On Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli's China visit, 8 agreements were signed worth $2.4 billion (File Photo) Beijing: Nepal and China on Wednesday signed eight agreements worth $2.4 billion on the second day of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit.



These agreements were reached between the two governments and private sectors where Chinese investors will put money on developing hydroelectricity, water resources, cement factories and fruit cultivation and farming.



The signing ceremony took place at the Nepal Embassy here.



Additional memorandum of understandings will be signed on Thursday after delegation-level talks between Mr Oli and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang.



Mr Oli, who arrived in Beijing on Monday on his five-day-visit, will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday afternoon at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



This is Mr Oli's first official visit to China after returning to power in February and second foreign trip after India.



